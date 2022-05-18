Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- To offer a better image and illumination of the tourist area of ​​Mazatlán, the second stage of the public lighting on Sábalo-Cerritos avenue with an investment of 80 million pesos.

Mayor Luis Guillermo Benitez Torres was accompanied by the Attorney General, Claudia Magdalena Cárdenas Díaz, who officially lit the 102 lamps that were placed to illuminate the Sábalo-Cerritos road.

Federico Domínguez Kelly, real estate businessman and representative of the beneficiaries with the work, thanked Chemist Benitez for the great work carried out in the area and for the commitment he has shown to have with the real estate tourism sector.

“With investments such as the bike path that is already a fact, now with public lighting and soon with the pedestrian walkway that you have already started, well, what better than those palpable works,” he stressed.

He indicated that in order to continue beautifying and modernizing the tourist area, efforts must be made between the Municipality, the State Government, private initiative and beneficiaries of the actions that allow the continuation of more works in the city.

We recommend you read:

In the first stage of the lighting of Sábalo-Cerritos avenue that was carried out on December 30 of last year, 130 lights were installed in the median with an investment of 50 million pesos that allowed improving the road that is located in the tourist area.