Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- At least 2 more months, the inhabitants of the community of The Queliteafter the bidding process for the Construction of the bridge that collapsed due to Hurricane Norainformed the Municipal President of Mazatlán, Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres.

He recognized that the work had not been carried out because there was no budget and since there was, its delivery is delayed, since it is almost always granted in the fourth month of the following year.

Fortunately, he indicated that the resource was already authorized by the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador and managed by the Governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya.

He clarified that the delay in starting construction is due to the fact that it is a world-class bridge, which will not be as easily affected by bad weather as happened with the previous overpass.

Benítez Torres made a call to the inhabitants of El Quelite, so that they endure a bit while the work is developed and concluded, which will be of great benefit to the towns around it.