Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 04/12/2023 – 21:28

The mayor of Maceió, João Henrique Caldas (JHC), was in Brasília this Monday (4) to present a survey of the situation in the capital of Alagoas due to the imminent collapse of Braskem’s No. 18 mine, in the Mutange neighborhood. According to the mayor, the damage caused by mining is putting pressure on the city for logistics, education, health and urban mobility services.

“We are bringing a survey of all affected areas so that the federal government can learn a little more about these projects that Maceió has carried out so that, together, we can think of solutions. Of course, one of the main needs is always the source of financing and, no matter how much the city hall seeks to repair these damages, it will never be sufficient, such is the demand we will have from now on”, said JHC.

The mayor was in a meeting with the ministries of Social Development, Family and Fight Against Hunger, the Ministry of Integration and Regional Development, Tourism and Aquaculture and Fisheries, in addition to the National Mining Agency (ANM).

After the meeting with the JHC, Minister Wellington Dias informed that, given the extent of the emergency, the MDS will prioritize assistance to people in vulnerable situations, integrating reception, shelter and food actions, in addition to paying attention to issues that involve the physical and mental health of people who had to leave their homes.

The mayor also met with the president of Caixa, Carlos Vieira, to discuss financing actions to reduce the city’s housing deficit. “The idea is to create a working group to monitor demands and develop the best strategies to help Maceió in this reconstruction”, explained the mayor.

Last week, the federal government authorized the recognition of the state of emergency in Maceió due to the damage caused by the subsidence of the soil in the city. With federal recognition, the city hall is able to request resources for humanitarian assistance actions.

CPI

The mayor of Maceió also met today with the acting president of the Senate, Rodrigo Cunha (Podemos-AL). In an interview after the meeting, the senator said he was in favor of removing the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) aimed at investigating the responsibility of the petrochemical company Braskem for the damage caused by the extraction of rock salt from the subsoil of Maceió.

However, Cunha said that the CPI proposal was born in a flawed manner, citing connections between senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), author of the request to create the commission, with Braskem. “The CPI can and should move forward, but without the figure that vitiates and contaminates the entire investigative process”, pondered the acting president.

Wanted by Brazil Agency, through his press office, Calheiros declined to comment on Cunha’s statements. On social media, the senator calls for a “technical and objective CPI, to investigate the legal responsibility for repairs based on documents”.

High alert

This Friday, the Civil Defense of Maceió reported that the accumulated vertical displacement of the Braskem mine is 1.80 meters and the vertical speed is 0.26 centimeters per hour, showing a movement of 6.3 centimeters in the last 24 hours. The agency remains on high alert due to the imminent risk of collapse of mine 18, which is in the region of the former CSA field, in Mutange.

“As a precaution, the recommendation is clear: the population should not travel in the unoccupied area until a new update from the Civil Defense, while control and monitoring measures are applied to reduce the danger”, says the agency’s note.