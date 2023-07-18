doctor Furlan, from Podemos, appears as an isolated leader in a study carried out by Paraná Pesquisas

A survey by Paraná Pesquisas, released this Tuesday (July 18, 2023), indicates that doctor furlan (Podemos) is a favorite for re-election as mayor of Macapá, in 2024. full from the search (632 KB),

Furlan appears with 66.8% of the voting intentions, against 8.7% of Josiel Alcolumbre (União Brasil), brother of senator Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP). In 3rd place, the Federal Deputy appears tied acacio favacho (MDB) and former deputy Aline Gurgel (Republicans), with 2.7%.

In a 2nd scenario, Dr. Furlan has 66% of the voting intentions, followed by the minister Waldez Goes (Regional Development), with 10.8%; Acácio Favacho, 2.7%; and Aline Gurgel, 2.4%.

The survey surveyed 711 people from July 13 to 16, 2023. The margin of error is 3.7 percentage points at a 95% confidence interval. The survey was registered with the Regional Statistics Council under number 3122/23.

Read the full scenario:

Dr. Furlan (66.8%);

Josiel (8.7%);

Acácio Favacho (2.7%);

Aline Gurgel (2.7%);

Paulo Lemos (2%);

Otávio Fakhoury (0.4%).

Historic

Furlan and Josiel ran for Macapá City Hall in December 2020, when Furlan won and had 55.67% of the valid votes in the 2nd round. Josiel got 44.33%.