A press report stated that Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, intends to form a committee to study the possibility of legalizing the use of the narcotic cannabis plant as part of a new approach to deal with drug-related crime in the British capital. The British “Guardian” newspaper quoted an unidentified source who was close to the mayor as saying that Khan said that he would form an independent committee to study the potential benefits of legalizing the use of category (B) narcotics if he was re-elected as mayor of the city on May 9. The proposal to form a committee to study ways to deal with the drug file, including legalizing the use of cannabis, could be part of Khan’s election program, which is expected to be announced tomorrow, Tuesday.