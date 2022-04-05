Leon, Guanajuato.- Since 2018, the municipality of LionGuanajuato, through the Secretary of Security, Prevention and Citizen Protection of León obtained for the first time the accreditation International CALEA Triple Arch, since then the renovation has been constant. Mayor Alejandra Gutiérrez mentioned that she seeks to be an example for Latin America through this recertification. Last fall the Leonese Government obtained the certification, the same is expected for this year.

What is CALEA?

It is the Accreditation Commission for Law Enforcement Agencies, INC, (CALEA). The same one that is in charge of qualifying the excellence of security corporations.

The Mayor of Leon, Alejandra Gutierrez She is the first Municipal President of the Mexican republic that participates in this international CALEA accreditation. The municipality of León is on trial in this international recertification, obtaining it again will represent for the World Capital of Footwear, the appointment of continuing to be the first city in Latin America that meets the standard of this international certification.

Read more: Today Guanajuato, Capital, will receive the visit of great actresses, actors and directors of Mexican cinema who will witness the tribute to Felipe Cazals

To obtain the CALEA recertification, Triple Arch, the following aspects will be evaluated for the municipality of León, Guanajuato: policies and procedures, administration, operations and support services.

For a few days, the Mayor of León, Guanajuato, Ale Gutiérrez, has shown enthusiasm and confidence in the matter of international recertification.