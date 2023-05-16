Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his channel on the Telegram application: “Explosions in Kiev. A few (explosions) (occurred) in the Solomyansky district.”

He added that debris from the explosions fell on the zoo in the Shevchenkivsky district of the city.

He added in a separate post that the falling debris set several cars on fire in the Solomyansky district.

Ukrainian officials have previously announced that air defense systems are responding to Russian air strikes on Kiev and other places in Ukraine.

“Air defenses are addressing targets,” Andrei Yermak, chief of staff to President Volodymyr Zelensky, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app, without providing further details.

Kiev military administration officials said on Telegram that air defense systems are repelling attacks on the capital.