Kharkiv Mayor Gennady Kernes, hospitalized with coronavirus, suffered a stroke. This was told by the lawyer Anatoly Rodzinsky on the air of the TV channel ZIK…

He clarified that due to a stroke, he was speechless and unable to speak. The mayor is currently continuing treatment at the Berlin Charite Clinic.

Rodzinsky added that now there are doubts whether a person with brain damage will be able to think clearly.

We will remind, Kernes contracted the coronavirus, after which he was hospitalized by plane in Germany. It was noted that against the background of the illness, the politician developed bilateral pneumonia, after which he fell into a coma.

Earlier, the former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, Mikhail Dobkin, announced his decision to be nominated for the mayor of Kharkov. He has already submitted the relevant documents. Election of the mayor of Kharkov is scheduled for October 25.