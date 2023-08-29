Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/28/2023 – 21:28

The mayor of João Pessoa, Cícero Lucena (PP), withdrew from a lawsuit in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) that seeks to reestablish the payment of a pension of up to R$ 31,100 to former governors of Paraíba and their respective widows. The decision was informed earlier this Monday night, 28, to the Supreme Court.

To the STF, Lucena explained that he had withdrawn from the lawsuit “due to having income from the exercise of the mayoral mandate”. As shown by Estadão, the politician receives BRL 28,051.52 as Mayor of João Pessoa. He has a declared net worth of R$ 1.8 million.

Lucena is the second person to withdraw from the action, which initially had three former governors and four widows. Judge Fátima Bezerra Maranhão, who was married to former governor José Maranhão, who died in February 2021, abandoned the cause last Monday, 20. She did not justify the reason for her withdrawal in the case file.

Fátima earns an average of R$ 62,000 per month. She is president of the 1st Civil Chamber of the Court of Justice of Paraíba (TJPB) and of the Regional Electoral Court of the state (TRE-PB). In June of this year alone, she received R$80,200 from the TJ-PB, in addition to R$9,000 from the TRE-PB. Her ex-husband declared to the Electoral Justice a net worth of BRL 8 million in 2018.

The pension was suspended in May 2020, after the STF decided that the payment was unconstitutional. Now, former governors and widows are trying to recover the payment, claiming that they are in a “state of social vulnerability”.

“After so many years receiving the benefit, which was until then guaranteed by law and, therefore, in good faith, the claimants built a minimum standard of living of dignity, carried out personal, family and financial planning that depended directly on the pension for their survival” , they write.

In May 2020, when the pension was paid for the last time, 14 former governors and widows of former governors of Paraíba received a total of R$ 216.9 thousand. This was equivalent to an annual expenditure of BRL 2.8 million for public coffers.

Despite the withdrawal of two, the action is still being processed in the STF for former governors Ricardo Coutinho (PT) and Roberto Paulino (MDB), and for the widows Glauce Maria Navarro Buriti (who was married to former governor Tarcísio Buriti), Myriam De Mello E Silva Cabral (Milton Cabral) and Mirtes De Almeida Bichara Sobreira (Ivan Bichara).