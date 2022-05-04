Guasave.- The mayor met yesterday with a Stashag commission in which he made them a payment proposal regarding the salary increase owed to them for 2021 and 2022, but it would be the assembly that would determine yesterday if the agreement was accepted or not.

For his part, the union leader indicated that they would not lift the sit-in until a first deposit was made.

Positive answer

Mayor Martin Ahumada Quintero reported that they have already presented a proposal to a Stashag commission to start paying, starting this week and progressively, the pending salary increase for 2021 and 2022.

He explained that the commitment is that this week they will pay the increase of a first fortnight and the rest of the fortnights of 2021 will be deposited in four payments. Afterwards, the payment of what corresponds to the 2022 increase will be made.

For his part, Alejandro Pimentel Medina, leader of the Stashag, pointed out that it will be the assembly that decides whether or not it agrees with the proposal, noting that they made a counterproposal asking for the deposit of that first part today in order to raise the sit-in, to which they had no answer so far.

Collective agreement

Regarding the revision of the collective contract, which the Stashag asked to be suspended, Camacho Gámez asserted that it is being revised because the demands are different.

“One thing is the salary increase, which is legitimate, and another thing is the review of the collective contract because it goes through whoever has the title at the moment, regardless of how it was obtained and how it came about; the reality is that whoever has ownership these days is the other union.”

He added that in addition, if they refuse, they could incur illegality. “We could, if we refuse, incur in an irregularity because the formal, recognized and public authority is the Satag.”