Gorcum mayor Reinie Melissant had just put her bicycle against a wall and her mobile phone on silent, ready for TV recordings in the run-up to the national arrival of Sinterklaas. When she turned around, she suddenly found herself face to face again with the man who threatened her with death earlier this year. “The word ‘bullets’ still echoed in my head. I thought: what happened? Then the emotions came.”

