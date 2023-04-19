Mayor of Envigado opens option to play against Nacional, with a confusing message

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The riots started before the match between Atlético Nacional and América.
The mayor announced that the possibility for the game on Sunday is being analyzed.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The acts of violence generated last Sunday at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, carried out by Atlético Nacional fans belonging to the Los del Sur club, have generated a whole headache for the team, which is now without a stadium and will have to play this Thursday in Barranquilla .
Atlético Nacional will face Envigado on Sunday, on date 15 of the League. The game is in doubt because of the fear in Envigado that new riots like the ones on Sunday.
Yes I would have left
However, the mayor of Envigado, Braulio Espinosa, announced on his Twitter account that the possibility of allowing the game and with fans is being studied.
However, it makes a curious caveat and that is that “dissident bars of Los del Sur” are not allowed to enter.
It would be about preventing groups in conflict with the same bar from entering the sports scene, although this is not confirmed. The mayor has not specified what he meant by his message.
He adds that the decision will be announced this Wednesday afternoon, after discussing with the different actors to agree on security measures.
At this moment we are analyzing the possibility of allowing the match @EnvigadoFC and @nacionaloficial but without allowing the entry of dissident bars from @LDSoficial.
This Sunday’s game can serve as a great demonstration of football in peace.
— Braulio Espinosa Márquez (@braulioEMarquez) April 19, 2023
