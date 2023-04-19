Thursday, April 20, 2023
Mayor of Envigado opens option to play against Nacional, with a confusing message

April 19, 2023
Mayor of Envigado opens option to play against Nacional, with a confusing message


The mayor announced that the possibility for the game on Sunday is being analyzed.

The acts of violence generated last Sunday at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, carried out by Atlético Nacional fans belonging to the Los del Sur club, have generated a whole headache for the team, which is now without a stadium and will have to play this Thursday in Barranquilla .

Atlético Nacional will face Envigado on Sunday, on date 15 of the League. The game is in doubt because of the fear in Envigado that new riots like the ones on Sunday.

Yes I would have left

Meeting of the mayor of Medellín, bars and Atlético Nacional

Photo:

Medellin’s town hall

However, the mayor of Envigado, Braulio Espinosa, announced on his Twitter account that the possibility of allowing the game and with fans is being studied.

However, it makes a curious caveat and that is that “dissident bars of Los del Sur” are not allowed to enter.

It would be about preventing groups in conflict with the same bar from entering the sports scene, although this is not confirmed. The mayor has not specified what he meant by his message.

He adds that the decision will be announced this Wednesday afternoon, after discussing with the different actors to agree on security measures.

