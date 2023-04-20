Thursday, April 20, 2023
Mayor of Envigado announces decision on public at Atlético Nacional game

April 20, 2023
in Sports
Mayor of Envigado announces decision on public at Atlético Nacional game


close

National Party vs. America: Medellín Mayor's Office rejected acts of violence

According to the report from the Medellin Mayor’s Office, there are three injured police officers.

According to the report from the Medellín Mayor’s Office, there are three injured police officers.

The president announced security measures for this Sunday’s meeting.

The acts of violence carried out by members of the Los del Sur bar, of Atlético Nacional, nor they only prevented the match against América de Cali from being played on Sunday, but they brought other consequences.

The Antioquia team must play at home against Melgar from Peru this Thursday at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla.

The change of venue occurred, among other things, due to the decision of the Medellín mayor’s office not to lend them the Atanasio Girardot stadium until the managers reach an agreement with the bars.

The acts of violence also raised doubts about Nacional’s next game in the League, in which it will visit Envigado at the Estadio Sur Park, very close to its natural headquarters, which forced security measures to be taken.

The decision of the Mayor of Envigado

After a meeting this Wednesday, the mayor of Envigado, Braulio Espinosa Márquez, announced the decision on that meeting: It will be played with the public of both teams.

“It is an opportunity to show that you can live the football festival in peace. The entire security device is already planned,” the mayor wrote on his Twitter account. In the message he thanked the Medellin and Envigado Police and also the bar.

Earlier, the mayor himself had written another trill in which he questioned the “entry of dissident bars” of Los del Sur. In the new message he did not specify anything about that matter.

The game between Envigado and Nacional is scheduled for this Sunday, at 4 in the afternoon. It will have transmission by Win Sports +.

