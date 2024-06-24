Chihuahua— Despite the fact that the San Francisco del Oro Council denied the municipal president, Arturo Huerta, in May 2022, from acquiring a loan for 6 million pesos, the mayor committed local income to such a degree that currently the administration of said municipality is practically bankrupt.

This was announced by members of the recently created Pro San Francisco del Oro Committee, an observatory that emerged with neighbors from different sectors, who, concerned about the finances and future of the municipality, ask for the intervention of the state authorities to establish responsibilities against Huerta. Luévano, for compromising public resources through financial credit instruments that are even prohibited by the Financial Discipline Law.

In mid-2022, the Alderiva company lent the amount to the Municipality with a rate of 60 percent annual interest, which corresponds to 360 thousand pesos per month, interest only, while in two years they have not paid the capital, which is why the debt remains.

“The town without cleaning services and in a short time without public lighting stopped with the strike, the participations. The town is in a critical situation,” commented Rubén Carrillo, political activist and member of the committee.

In total, the municipality’s employees are 258 trusted and 67 unionized, a total of 325 workers who have been without pay for months, while the municipality receives limited participation due to a debt with the state public administration.

Carrillo maintains that through the Committee they will demand clear accounts against the current municipal president who attempted re-election under the acronym of the PT-Morena, but came in third place due to the rejection of the citizens, while the unionized workers remain on strike.

The administration of San Francisco del Oro has received multiple accusations since years prior to date by the Superior State Audit and the case could reach the Public Service, an entity that would establish consequences against Huerta Luévano, from disqualification to hold any public position. or even criminal consequences if so determined by the Audit.

