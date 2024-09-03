Clésio Salvaro (PSD) and 9 other people were arrested in the 2nd phase of Operation Caronte by the Public Ministry of Santa Catarina

The mayor of Criciúma, Clesio Salvaro (PSD), was preventively arrested on the morning of this Tuesday (September 3, 2024) by the MP-SC (Public Ministry of Santa Catarina). He was the target of the 2nd phase of Operation Caronte, which investigates the practice of crimes against public administration and bidding and contractual fraud involving the concession of funeral services in the city of Santa Catarina..

Another 9 people were also arrested by the Geac (Special Anti-Corruption Group) and Gaeco (Special Action Group to Combat Criminal Organizations) this Tuesday. The warrants were served in the cities of Criciúma, Florianópolis, Jaraguá do Sul and São José. Here is the full of the complaint (PDF – 15 MB).

The 1st phase of the operation was carried out on August 5th and resulted in the arrest of 7 suspects. With that, according to with the MP-SC “all 17 members of the criminal organization are in preventive detention.”

The suspects were subjected to a forensic examination and taken to the prison system. The suspects will await the custody hearing at the prisons.

OPERATION IN CRICIÚMA

The name Operation Charon is a reference to the ferryman of Hades (God of Greek mythology). He was responsible for carrying the souls of the recently dead between the rivers that divided the world of the living and the world of the dead.

Mayor Clésio Salvaro published a video this Tuesday (September 3) on Instagram in which he denied involvement in the crime. “I am certain of my innocence. Never, at any time, will the process be free. There is no malice, there is no intention, there are no advantages, there is absolutely nothing, nothing, nothing that can incriminate me.”said the politician. Watch: