Around 7:30 p.m. this Friday, February 16 (Central Mexico time), blockades in the southern area of ​​Ciudad Guzmán, Jaliscoin an event that left viral videos on networks and a white balance according to the Mayor Alejandro Barragán Sánchez.

It was on his Facebook account 'alejandroZapotlan', where the first mayor gave a unofficial version about the events around 8:00 p.m., where he said that what happened would have been product of the arrest of a person, act carried out by federal forces.

“Approximately at 7:30 p.m. this Friday, there were traffic closures with cargo trucks that blocked the entrances to the avenues and roads in the southern area of ​​Ciudad Guzmán,” he published on the social network owned by Meta.

The mayor added in the message that the narcoblockades, according to unofficial information, would have been rcarried out by a criminal groupwithout specifying which one.

“Unofficially, it is reported that these actions are carried out by a criminal group as a result of the arrest of a person, a task carried out by federal authorities in our municipality.”

In addition, he asked the inhabitants of the municipality he directs to take shelter while law enforcement took control of the situation.

“So far, there have been reports of detonations of firearms that can be heard in said sector, so we ask citizens to stay at home and not go out to that area.”

Wounded?

In another publication, the public official detailed that no injuries were recorded and that federal elements are in charge of security.

“They report to me that there were no injuries or injuries reported after the events of this afternoon.

They confirm to me that only the southern entrance to the city was partially blocked and that at this moment and after putting the situation under control, the obstacles are being removed. Surveillance patrols will be carried out by SEDENA and the National Guard, to maintain calm,” Barragán Sánchez published.

Consequences

As collateral effects of the narcoblockades in Ciudad Guzmán, Jalisco, roads were blocked by vehicles of different dimensions.

On the other hand, the mayor of the Jalisco municipality reported that the garbage collection service was canceled Friday night.

“Due to the events recorded a few hours ago, the garbage collection concessionaire company suspends its activities tonight. I ask you please not to take out your waste today and do so until Sunday night.”

It has not been reported through official channels if classes will be suspended at different educational levels.