Civil Police stated that another employee, hit by the shots, is hospitalized; corporation investigates the case

The mayor of Lajeado do Bugre (RS), Roberto Maciel Santos (PP), was shot dead inside his office at City Hall on the morning of this Thursday (24.Nov.2022). According to the Civil Police, a city official, not identified by the corporation, was also hit. He’s hospitalized.

In an interview with the press, delegate Aline Dequi Palma stated that Roberto was in his office with the deputy mayor, Ronaldo Machado da Silva (PL), and to a 3rd server when a gunman invaded the place and shot at them.

According to Palma, there was “too many shots” in the episode. The deputy mayor of Lajeado do Bugre managed to escape and was not hit.

The delegate also reported that the Civil Police spoke with the city hall employee hit by gunfire before he entered the operating room, but did not inform the victim’s medical condition. Palma also stated that the corporation already has “a panorama” of what happened.

“The next step is to check all the information that we were able to collect with the witnesses who witnessed the facts, who were at the scene, including with the victims, to see if we identified the authorship and motivation”said.

O Power360 contacted the City Hall of Lajeado do Bugre and also the Military Brigade, but did not receive a response until the publication of this text. The space remains open for demonstration.

Roberto Maciel dos Santos was 45 years old. He was elected mayor of Lajeado do Bugre for the 1st time in 2016 and re-elected in 2020, with 51.22% of the valid votes. Located 382.1 km from Porto Alegre, the municipality of Rio Grande do Sul has only 2,561 inhabitants.