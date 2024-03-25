Ecuadorian authorities announced this Sunday (24) the murder of mayor Brigitte García, 27, who administered the coastal city of San Vicente, in the province of Manabí, one of the strongholds of drug trafficking in the country. The city hall's communications director was also a fatal victim of the crime.

“This morning, in the San Vicente sector, Manabí, two people were identified inside a vehicle without vital signs, with injuries caused by gunshots, which correspond to Jairo L. and Brigitte G. (mayor of San Vicente)”, reported to the police through his X network account.

The crime occurred amid the state of emergency that has been in force in Ecuador since January, when violence caused by criminals took over the country, with dozens of deaths, explosions in the streets, kidnappings of prison officers and an armed invasion of a local television channel.

The government spoke out about the case, declaring that it would further strengthen national security after García's murder.

In addition to the violent crime committed against the municipal manager and her advisor, other episodes were recorded over the weekend, including an ambush by an army patrol in the province of Sucumbíos, which borders Colombia. One soldier was killed and three others were injured in the incident.

Police officers operating in Guayaquil, Ecuador, a country facing an internal crisis caused by drug trafficking | EFE/Mauricio Torres

Previously considered a peaceful country in South America, Ecuador has seen the scenario change in recent years, since local drug trafficking grew as it became associated with Mexican and Colombian cartels. The homicide rate has skyrocketed since then. Between 2018 and 2023, the violence rate in the country went from 6 to a record 46 murders per 100,000 inhabitants.

Political representatives have become targets of criminals, who seek to take control of the country, as is the case in some regions of Mexico, controlled by drug traffickers.

The spiral of violence was triggered shortly after the presidential announcement, by Daniel Noboa, of the launch of the “Plan Fênix”, whose objective is to regain control of Ecuadorian prisons, many of them dominated by groups of criminals.

In the last three months, security forces carried out around 165,000 operations, made more than 12,000 arrests, killed 15 terrorists and seized around 65 tons of drugs, according to official data.