Located in eastern Libya, Derna was the city most affected by the floods caused by Storm Daniel last week | Photo: EFE/EPA/STR

The mayor of the Libyan city of Derna, Abdulmenam al-Ghaithi, was arrested amid investigations into possible responsibility for the floods that devastated the region two weeks ago.

Another 16 public officials are being investigated, according to the Tripoli Public Prosecutor’s Office – due to the conflicts of the last 12 years, Libya has two governments, with the one in the West (where Tripoli is located) being internationally recognized. Derna is in the east, where there is another administration.

Derna was devastated the week before last by Storm Daniel, which led to the collapse of two dams. It is estimated that 11,300 people died in the city.

According to the Tripoli Public Prosecutor’s Office, Ghaithi is being investigated on charges of abuse of authority and irregularities in the allocation of resources for the reconstruction and development of dams.

According to the Middle East Eye website, experts had warned of problems in the two dams that failed and, in addition to renewing these structures, recommended the construction of a third.

However, the Libyan authorities did not carry out these works. It is also being investigated whether Ghaithi took measures to instruct the population to leave in the face of the threat posed by Daniel. Information indicates that curfews were enacted in Derna before and during the storm, which may have amplified the tragedy.

Last week, the mayor’s house had been set on fire by residents during protests against the management of local authorities. In addition, Ghaithi had been suspended from office by the Benghazi-based government, which administers eastern Libya.