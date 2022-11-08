Bolsonaro supporter, Carmen Martines said she was “leaving everything tidy” for not agreeing with PT’s ideology

The mayor of Carlinda (MT), Carmen Martines (DEM), stated that it will abandon the municipal management of the city if Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) takes office as President of the Republic in January 2023. “If the president-elect takes over, I’m already leaving everything in order [para deixar a prefeitura]“said to Power 360.

stated that “does not compact” with Lula’s ideology. She is a supporter of the current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who failed to be reelected on October 30. The mayor of the municipality of Mato Grosso also stated that she is “embarrassed” with the election of PT.

Carmen Martines was elected in 2016. She was the 1st woman to assume the mayoralty of Carlinda. In 2020, she was re-elected to the post with 4,646 votes. If she remains in municipal management, her term will end in 2024.

2nd TURN OF THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

In the municipality of Carlinda, located in the north of Mato Grosso, Bolsonaro received 58.19% of the votes, that is, 3,357 votes, while Lula had 41.81% (2,412 votes). The city has 5,925 voters and had a turnout percentage of 75.5%.

In the entire state of Mato Grosso, the PL candidate for the Planalto had 65.08%, more than 1.2 million votes. Lula, on the other hand, received only 34.92% of the votes, which represented 652,786 of the votes in the election.

MT was one of the 14 states in which Bolsonaro won, against 13 victories for Lula. Read below: