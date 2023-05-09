Oskam says he was shocked by the explosion. “Capellen residents and their homes have been endangered. We do not want this in our city and I understand very well that this explosion, after several explosions in Rotterdam in recent weeks, is causing concern in Capelle. The municipality, police and the Public Prosecution Service are in contact with each other and take an explosion such as this one in a porch of two residential houses very seriously. Safety in Capelle is above all and the police are investigating the perpetrator or perpetrators and we hope to prevent further explosions.”

During a meeting with shocked local residents on Monday evening, the mayor called on people to share information or images that may be of use to the police. It also became clear that the police have increased surveillance and are more often seen in this part of the Schenkel district. The investigation into the explosion in the porch in Ericastraat is in full swing.

The explosion was at 1:30 a.m. at a porch of two homes. No one was injured, but there is damage to the homes. No one was present during the explosion. The extent of the damage is still unknown, the police are investigating. Witnesses saw two men drive away in a car.

