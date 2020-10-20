Bishkek Governor Aziz Surakmatov has submitted his resignation letter, the agency reports 24.kg with reference to sources in the structure of the municipality.

According to the source, the mayor plans to announce his decision at a press conference on Tuesday.

On October 6, information about Surakmatov’s resignation appeared in the local media, but two days later he returned to his post and continued to work.

The press service of the city administration clarified that Nariman Tyuleev has been appointed acting mayor of the Kyrgyz capital, reports TASS…

In 2013, he was sentenced to 11 years in prison in a maximum security colony with confiscation of property for corruption while serving as mayor of Bishkek, in 2016 he was released under an amnesty after paying damages to the state.