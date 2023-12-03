And the League in all this? In Bergamo it retreated, focusing on Pavia and other provinces





More than Brothers of Italy, one might say Brothers knives. It’s chaos in Fratelli d’Italia where knives are flying between the deputy and coordinator Andrea Tremaglia and the regional councilor Paolo Franco, with the former intending for some time to nominate the civic criminal lawyer Andrea Pezzotta and Franco more inclined to leave the field open to Forza Italia, preferring to focus on the large municipalities of the Orobic province such as Romano di Lombardia and Seriate.

The saying goes: “Don’t put a finger between husband and wife”, but in this internal conflict in the Melonian party, Forza Italia an unexpected accomplice is found (ex Forza Italia for that matter) putting hands and feet into it, resolutely proposing his three valid candidates (the Honorable Alessandra Gallone, the long-time municipal councilor Gianfranco Ceci and the civic former regional councilor Carlo Saffioti), ready in the pits for some time.

It is no mystery that a Bergamo We have been looking for a candidate for some time who can attract the interest and votes of the late Terzo Pole who in the last political elections reached the record percentage of 16%, a slice of votes that is tempting on both the right and the left, but for now he wants run a solitary race, at least until the runoffs. Typical Cerchiobottista strategy of the Calenda-Renzi duo.

The showdown should arrive within hours in the provincial congress of Brothers of Italy scheduled for Sunday 3 December at the Via Lunga Fair in Bergamo, but if the announced mayoral candidate (Pezzotta in pole) is not there, Forza Italia would be thinking of a sensational break, creating a liberal center coalition with the Third Pole. An alliance preparatory to a future alternative to the right-centre coalition in view of the European elections.

And the League in all this? TO Bergamo has withdrawn, focusing on Pavia and other provinces, leaving the Fratelli Knives of Italy in the municipal ring, strong with a notable package of votes and dragged by the Meloni effect, but with Forza Italia as an underdog, it is sure to have the best candidates for attract the central area, taking it away from the centre-left candidate Elena Carnevali.

One thing is for sure, the aftermath Gori it will be complicated for everyone, because his administration, beyond some physiological criticisms from the opposition, came out with a largely positive cross-party vote. Using a football metaphor, it’s a bit like sitting on the Napoli bench after Spalletti. Call Garcia to understand how to do as little damage as possible.

