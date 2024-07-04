Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/07/2024 – 14:25

The mayor of Belo Horizonte (MG), Fuad Noman (PSD), 77, is undergoing treatment for a recently discovered lymphatic cancer in the abdominal region. He stated that the situation is not serious and that he has responded well to treatment. Noman will not resign from office or give up his candidacy for reelection.

According to the mayor, the abdominal lymphoma has already been successfully removed through surgery. “I will continue to serve as mayor of Belo Horizonte, in the same way I have done so far: working hard and showing up little. I will continue to be a pre-candidate for reelection, in the same way I planned before: working in the city hall, or as I like to say, ‘mayoring’ from Monday to Friday, and campaigning on the weekends,” he said.

He held the position in 2022, after then-mayor Alexandre Kalil (PSD), of whom he was deputy, left the post to run for governor of Minas Gerais.

Currently, Noman is in third place in the race for mayor of BH, with 9% of voting intentions. The leader of the polls is Mauro Tramonte (Republicanos), with 25%, followed by Bruno Engler (PL) and João Leite (PSDB), both with 11%. Third place is shared by Noman, Duda Salabert (PDT) and Carlos Viana (Podemos).

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), who is an ally of Norman, expressed his support on social media. He expressed solidarity with his fellow party member and wished him a speedy recovery.

“At this time, I share with the mayor’s family, friends and admirers my hope for his speedy recovery so that he can continue the great work he has done in administering the capital of Minas Gerais,” wrote Pacheco.