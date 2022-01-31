Sinaloa.- Tired of lacking resources and important elements for their daily work, with good equipment and uniforms, elements of Angostura firefightersSinaloa, expressed their needs in a meeting with the municipal president, Miguel Ángel Angulowho pointed out that it is of great importance to move this institution forward, which at all times has been willing to support Angosturenses.

Among the most mentioned needs among volunteers, it was said that volunteers lack financial support and equipmentIn addition, each new acquisition of uniforms or material for courses or workshops was necessary to buy it on their own, since they are not granted financial support to do so.

At this point a young volunteer suggested that activities are carried out in which money can be obtained to cover their expenses or to be able to buy their uniforms.

“We have always been the ones who buy our things, they have never been seen wanting to help,” they mentioned.

Mayor of Angostura listens to Firefighters volunteers | Photo: Noé Mascareño/ Debate

Likewise, in the place it was commented that a large number of people who intend to enter the fire department have not dared to enter the institution due to the lack of support and the great deficiencies that are experienced. “We all want a change for the better,” said a young volunteer.

For his part, the mayor, Miguel Ángel Angulo, mentioned that he will take into account the needs that the volunteers made known to him, and assured that they will find a way to support them so that their situation improves and their pocket is not affected.