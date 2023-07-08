Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

07/08/2023 – 12:30

Share



In Alagoas, the mayor of Atalaia, Ceci Rocha (MDB) received criticism on social networks after publishing, on her social networks, a photo where she poses in front of the heavy rains that affect the municipality, which is 40 km from the capital Maceió , since Friday, 7.

In the image, published on his Instagram, Hermann appears looking to the side with half of his body submerged in a flood. Next to it is the sticker “Operação Chuvas 2023?”, a design created by the local city hall.

On Twitter, an internet user criticized the mayor’s action saying that the photos resemble a “fashion editorial”. “He wants to close up the defeat of the people, at the worst moment. Are you using the misfortune of others as a scenario to convey the image that you also suffer and live in your skin?”

Other users questioned Rocha’s intention to publish the images, questioning whether the mayor was carrying out a photo essay in the face of the floods. The mayor decreed, this Friday, 7, a state of emergency in the municipality that, in 12 hours, received the volume of rain expected for more than half of July. According to security forces in Alagoas, more than 400 families were displaced. Schools in the city are being used as temporary shelters to receive the homeless population.

TBT of floods

Other criticism that the mayor is being targeted comes from a post she made on the last 1st, where she made a retrospective of another period of floods that hit her municipality last year. In the publication, Rocha appears in a series of posed photos highlighting her work in rescue operations.

“We sympathize once again with those who lost everything because of the rains. It’s been hard days, but we’ve overcome! With a lot of work, a lot of unity and a lot of commitment, we spared no effort to protect lives in our municipality”, declared Rocha in an excerpt from the caption.

In the comments, some internet users compared the mayor with the Brazilian model Nana Gouvêa who, in 2012, went viral when she published a photo essay whose scenarios were affected by Hurricane Sandy, in New York. “Now Alagoas has its Nana Gouvêa”, highlighted one comment. Rocha is a first-term mayor and may run for re-election next year.

Floods affect other cities in Alagoas

Heavy rains affected other cities in Alagoas this Friday, the 7th. According to an official note from the Civil Defense of Alagoas, several rivers in the state overflowed. In the capital Maceió, cases of landslides and flooded streets were recorded, which altered the offer of public transport. In the municipality of Flexeiras, in the Zona da Mata region, a man died after being swept away by a flood.























