Mayor of Abakan (Republic of Khakassia) Alexei Lemin received a positive test result for coronavirus infection. This was reported on Monday, October 19 at website city ​​administration.

“The head of the city of Abakan, Alexei Lemin, tested positive for COVID-19 through family contact, the symptoms of the disease did not appear,” the text says.

In his statement, Lemin urged citizens to abide by the authorities’ instructions and not to neglect personal protective equipment.

Earlier, on October 17, the head of Khakassia, Valentin Konovalov, on his Instagram page said that he had COVID-19. At the moment he is in self-isolation, from where, according to him, he will continue to work.

As of October 18, 5452 cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in the region, 57 residents died, 4473 recovered.

