Estadão Content 12/24/2023 – 13:01

Lucas Assumção (PV), mayor of Palmares Paulista, in the interior of São Paulo, suffered a gunshot attack on the morning of Saturday, 23rd, when leaving his home, around 9 am. Two men were in a car and one of them pointed a gun at him. Upon realizing this, the mayor ran home and one of the bandits shot him twice.

Luckily, Assumção fell and the shots didn't hit him.

The Catanduva Civil Police are investigating the case and have images from security cameras that have already identified the two men.

“It is under investigation to find out what motivated the crime,” Assumção told Estadão this Sunday, the 24th.

The mayor also said that he is “psychologically shaken” after the attack.

One of the lines of investigation is whether the attack was politically motivated. Assumção, who is 38 years old, is in his first term as head of local city hall. Elected in 2020, he could be a candidate again in 2024.

Palmares Paulista is in the Catanduva region, 412 km from the capital of São Paulo, and has 9,650 inhabitants, according to the latest census by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).