New York Mayor, Eric Adams: Food is a drug, cheese is heroin

First misstep of the mole New York Mayor Eric Adamswho, as a convinced vegan, compared the cheese toheroin, provoking reactions between the ironic and the dismayed. “The food it’s a drugit is addictive – said the former policeman turned mayor – if we take one person addicted to heroin and put him in a room, and another addicted to cheese and we take it off, I challenge you to recognize the heroin addict from the cheese addict. “Adams resorted to the curious comparison in a speech as part of his campaign to convince New Yorkers to adopt a diet more based on fruit And vegetables. “The more fruits and vegetables you eat, the more you have a healthy lifestyle away from stored foods, the healthier you will be,” said the mayor. “I know how I feel every day, and I want you to feel that way,” added the Democrat who went vegan after exhibiting symptoms of diabetes in 2016, also becoming the author of a book illustrating his own diet.

Eric Adams fishgate: New York vegan mayor caught eating fish

In fact, the launch of the health campaign of Adamswhich wants to open centers for the vegan diet throughout the city, even before the exit on the cheesehad been the occasion for a controversy, with some media reporting having ‘caught’ the mayor eating fish.

Adams for his part urged New Yorkers to “ignore the rumors” and not “worry about what is on the plate of the Mayor Adams “.” Nobody is perfect in this city and I am the mayor of New York and I’m perfectly imperfect “, he replied again to reporters.” Mine is one diet focused on vegetablesto those who have questions about what I eat, I answer, I’m over 18 and I know how to take care of myself “, he added, trying to avoid answering the question directly about the ‘tears‘to his diet.

