Home page World

From: Julia Stanton

Press Split

A 20-year-old was beaten to death. The police have now arrested a suspect. The city’s mayor has made a clear demand.

Bad Oeynhausen — It is a case that has shocked the whole of Germany: A 20-year-old was fatally attacked by a group of men early on Sunday morning, June 23. He had previously attended his sister’s high school graduation party in the Kaiserpalais in the spa gardens in Bad Oeynhausen in North Rhine-Westphalia. He is said to have left the party at around 1:30 a.m. with two friends. In the Kaiserpalais he then got into an argument with a group of men. The young man died on Tuesday morning from severe head injuries.

After death of 20-year-old: Mayor calls for more integration and inclusion

The community is in mourning after the deadly attack in Bad Oeynhausen. © Sandra Knauthe/TNN/dpa

On Wednesday, June 26, the police arrested an 18-year-old. As the police explained in a joint press release with the public prosecutor’s office, the alleged main perpetrator has Syrian citizenship. “In the past, he has already been involved in violent, property and drug crimes,” the police continued. The mayor of Bad Oeynhausen, Lars Bökenkröger of the CDU, said in an interview with the Picturethat he hopes to now have an unbiased debate.

Böckenkröger believes that a lack of integration was the reason for the beating. The municipalities lack the necessary resources: “What is expected of the municipalities in Germany is no longer tolerable.” He calls for more refugee accommodation, daycare places and full-day places to be created. “We have to ensure integration and inclusion,” he explains. In order to achieve this, the federal government must help the municipalities. “This cannot continue.”

After fatal beating: Bad Oeynhausen mourns young man

The violent act has caused horror across the country. Flowers, candles and a cuddly toy have been laid out at the crime scene, on the spa terraces in the spa gardens of Bad Oeynhausen. A silent memorial service was held there on Thursday, June 27. “The city is in deep mourning. There is great horror and disbelief,” says Bökenkröger. (jus)