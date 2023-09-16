“Lampedusa must not become the European Ellis Island”. The mayor of Lampedusa, Filippo Mannino, made his debut with these words today in New York, during the summit on the SDGs, organized by the United Nations at the UN headquarters. These days world leaders are meeting in New York for the mid-term review of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the implementation of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Member States, the UN system and all stakeholders were called upon to deliver a “Bailout Plan for People and Planet” at the summit.

Mannino told the audience “the drama of immigration” that has been experienced on the small island in the center of the Mediterranean for about 30 years. Hence the appeal for cooperation between all countries, recalling that “migration is not a question of borders”, that “human rights do not depend on the place of birth” and that “only by cooperating can we achieve our common objective: to offer our neighbors the possibility of living in dignity. We cannot allow small border communities to be left alone to face an epochal problem. We absolutely cannot allow Lampedusa to become the European Ellis Island,” concluded Mannino.