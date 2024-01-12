Explosions were heard in the vicinity of the capital of Ukraine on the night of January 13. This was announced by the mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko.

“Explosions on the outskirts of the capital. Air defense is working,” he wrote at 00:40 (1:40 Moscow time) on the Telegram channel.

His words are confirmed by data from an online map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation that an air raid alarm is sounding in Kyiv.

At 00:52 (1:52 Moscow time), the Strana.ua publication on Telegram reported that the air raid warning had ceased.

Earlier, on January 10, in the city of Krivoy Rog, Dnepropetrovsk region of Ukraine, an explosion occurred amid an air raid raid. On the same day, several explosions were heard in Kharkov, Ukraine. Air raid warning has been announced.

On January 8, explosions occurred several times in Krivoy Rog and Zaporozhye, controlled by the Kyiv authorities. On the same day, explosions were reported in the Ukrainian city of Dnepr and Odessa.

The day before, it became known that an enterprise in Volchansk, Kharkov region, was damaged as a result of the strike.

Russian troops in October 2022 began to strike military command and control facilities and related energy and communications facilities in Ukraine. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean Bridge.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014.