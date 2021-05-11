Mayor Kauppalehti: Mayor Jan Vapaavuori joins a Danish real estate investor

Vapaavuori works in the company as a part-time urban development advisor.

Helsinki mayor Jan Vapaavuori (Kok) will join the Danish real estate investor NREP in August after taking office. He works for the company as a part-time urban development advisor, he says Kauppalehti.

“It was natural that the new tasks would have a continuation of what is left in the backpack along the way,” Vapaavuori told Kauppalehti.

“Urban development is about many different things, but there is hardly anything that has as wide-ranging impact as real estate since the fight against climate change.”

According to Kauppalehti, NREP is a real estate investor and developer with a total of approximately EUR 7.1 billion in assets under management.

Free mountain is not a candidate in the municipal elections, so he will not continue as mayor of Helsinki either after the election. Last year, Vapaavuori was elected chairman of the Finnish Olympic Committee.