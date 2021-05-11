Mayor Jurisprudence: Vapaavuori, which is moving into the real estate business, must remember its duty of confidentiality

We will be on slippery ice if the resigning Mayor Jan Vapaavuori participates in the real estate business concerning Helsinki at NREP, says Olli Mäenpää, Professor Emeritus of Administrative Law.

Administrative Court Professor Emeritus Olli Mäenpää sees no obstacle for the mayor of Helsinki Jan Vapaavuori transition to the real estate business side but says the duty of confidentiality must be kept clear in mind.

“As such, it is only ok that a person who has been in office for a long time can move to the private side. It’s not problematic, ”says Mäenpää.

“But here the problem arises as to how the duty of confidentiality binding on a municipal official and the associated prohibition of exploitation will be complied with.”

According to Mäenpää, Vapaavuori is bound by a 25-year duty of confidentiality and the period of the ban on exploitation is similar.

In its press release, the Danish real estate investor NREP stated that during the first six months since taking office, Vapaavuori will not participate in any projects related to the city of Helsinki, but will follow a voluntary qualifying period.

In addition, he will refrain from participating in discussions to which the NREP is a party at the end of his term as mayor, the NREP says.

Mäenpää considers the six-month quarantine to be a beautiful gesture but at the same time shows the sensitive problem of transition. According to him, Vapaavuori naturally has a lot of information related to the city, which can improve the competitive position of a private operator.

“Maybe that’s why he has been recruited,” says Mäenpää.

“He has done work related to urban development in Helsinki. This raises the question of how far he can make use of information related to financial issues. ”

In Mäenpää’s opinion, we are on “slippery ice” if Vapaavuori participates in NREP’s real estate planning and business for Helsinki. In this sense, a six-month quarantine is not necessarily sufficient.

“He must be aware that he cannot use his information related to the Helsinki construction business without restriction to improve the competitive position of his private employer. So I am sympathetic to such transitions, but it is not a pass-through if the new position is closely linked to the former post. ”

Vaasa Professor Emeritus of the University Ari Salminen presents three observations on the transition.

“First, whether he carries particularly sensitive information with him. Then it is Helsinki’s interest. If he says he won’t take it, it’s hard to say anything about it. ”

According to Salminen, municipalities should also have a similar grace period as the state has. The Civil Servants Act defines it as a maximum of six months.

“Secondly, it can be considered from the point of view of companies: would such a distortion of competition lead to such a special advantage for one company?”

According to Salminen, the third thing is doubt whether Vapaavuori has been recruited precisely because he has strong knowledge of Helsinki’s affairs. However, this is speculation, Salminen emphasizes.