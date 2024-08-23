Delights.- During an emotional session of members of the Delicias Rotary Club, held on Wednesday night, Mayor Jesús Valenciano was awarded the Paul Harris Badge, the highest distinction awarded by Rotarianism. This recognition highlights his constant and effective collaboration with the club in various projects that have benefited the community of Delicias.

The ceremony, presided over by Luis Alberto Portillo, president of the Delicias Rotary Club, was attended by the mayor’s wife and president of the DIF, Alma Limas de Valenciano. In his speech, Jesús Valenciano recalled that for eight years he has worked hand in hand with the Rotary Club on significant initiatives such as the “Friendship Tree”, which has allowed the reforestation of more than 10 thousand trees in the region. In addition, he highlighted academic recognition projects for students and teachers, as well as medical days at the Guerrero clinic, among many other joint efforts.

“At the end of the day, they see us as their allies and we, as the Municipal Presidency, have become one of the best facilitators for organized civil society. Of all the projects, the one I like the most is the expansion of the Regional Autism Center,” said Valenciano, stressing the importance of this collaboration.

In addition to the Paul Harris Badge, Luis Alberto Portillo presented an additional recognition to the mayor for his outstanding performance and the support provided to the club over the past three years. This recognition reflects the mayor’s commitment to the well-being of the community and his willingness to work together with organizations such as the Delicias Rotary Club.