Never in its history has the Chilean Communist Party (PC) had a presidential candidate so close to La Moneda as now. Not even when Unidad Popular, of the socialist Salvador Allende, represented 17% of the political forces that made up the Government. Six months before the Chilean presidential elections on November 21, the letter from the PC, Mayor Daniel Jadue, a graduate in Architecture and Sociology, leads the intention to vote. A 53-year-old of Arab origin, he leads the preferences with 19.2% support, according to the Activa Research survey. The results of last weekend – where only 43% of the electorate voted – give good airs for the candidacy that still savors an obvious political victory for the left.

Marta Lagos, founder and executive director of Latinobarómetro, points out that last weekend’s results for the Communist Party “was not an electoral victory, but a political one.” The analyst refers to the 28 of the 155 seats, 18%, won in the constituent by the alliance between the communists and the Frente Amplio, a conglomerate of left-wing parties born after the mobilizations. The PC by itself “obtained 4.99%”, which is equivalent to seven positions, points out Lagos. It could be concluded that they were punished in the same way as the traditional organizations of the transition, where the right-wing bloc obtained 37 seats (23.8% leaving it without veto options) and 25 seats for the center-left (16.1 %).

If the result is looked at with the election of councilors of the same weekend, where the parties are measured against the rest and the territorial power of each organization is observed, a distribution similar to that which existed in Chile is observed: the right reaches 33.14% in votes, the center-left 34.15% and the left 23.77%. The PC obtained 9.23%, a growth compared to the 6% obtained in the 2016 elections.

“The result would have gone unnoticed if it did not have a presidential candidate,” explains Lagos. The high abstention – 57% – mainly affected the center, which will again mobilize towards the presidential elections in November. “Chile did not move to the left, but faces a dispersion of a thousand minorities,” says the pollster, who recognizes the important political and electoral triumphs of the CP, such as the victory in the municipality of Santiago that the economist Irací Hassler snatched from the right.

The Chilean CP has a long history since its foundation in 1922. Ernesto Ottone, a professor at the College of World Studies in Paris and a militant until the early eighties, explains its peculiarities. Initially because it had a precedent prior to the Russian Revolution with the Socialist Workers Party of 1911, founded by Luis Emilio Recaberren, who only later accepted the 21 conditions of the Communist International. “Since then, he has followed the history of the world Communist Party, but since he had a previous life, he lives a kind of schizophrenia. It has a revolutionary doctrine – Marxist-Leninist, dictatorship of the proletariat. On the other, it has a mutualist, unionist, reforming practice. Not only does he do doctrine, he also does politics ”, assures Ottone.

Very soon he reached parliamentarians and became one of the country’s political forces. “The Chilean CP was the most important, with the most influence and capacity for mobilization and organization in Latin America,” says the specialist. “The plethora of moments were from 1938 to 1948 – with the founding of the Popular Front and the radical governments – and, later, from its legalization in 1957, until the coup d’état of 1973”. In 1970, at the beginning of the Allende Administration, “it had more than 150,000 militants,” Ottone recalls.

The ex-soldier considers that he always had a contradictory behavior. In 1968, for example, he supported the USSR’s invasion of Czechoslovakia. With a long institutional tradition, the Chilean CP later supported the moderate line of Allende’s Popular Unity, unlike the president’s party, the Socialist, with a more radical position.

With the coup d’état of 1973, the CP suffered tremendous repression: two national leaders and one of the youth leaders were assassinated. At the end of the decade the party was influenced by the armed struggle, both Cuban and Nicaraguan. “The militaristic tendency ends with the formation of the Manuel Rodríguez Patriotic Front –which attacked Pinochet in 1986–, and it separates from its traditional history. Acquire radical positions ”, assures the academic, who was part of the defeated internal sectors, and who resigned in 1981.

With the return to democracy, the organization was left out of the first governments of the Concertación and Parliament. The communists did not believe in the governance pact of the center with the left and opted for the opposition, critical of the transition, which led to isolation in the first 15 years of democracy. There is a second version: it was the Christian Democrats who vetoed an agreement with the PC, as they considered it unfeasible.

An agreement with the Concertación in 2008 allowed the PC to get two mayors. A year later the party obtained three deputies. Guilliermo Teillier, current president of the party, came to Congress. In 2013, they joined the alliance that brought Michelle Bachelet to power for the second time. It was the first time they had been returned to La Moneda since the coup, they did so with various ministers. They obtained six deputies from the hand of the center-left. Currently, the PC has nine deputies and an expectant presidential candidate, Mayor Jadue.

Jadue must be measured on July 18 in the primaries with another candidate from the left, Congressman Gabriel Boric, from the Broad Front. For his team, the mayor has recruited experts who played fundamental roles in the center-left governments, such as the economist Gonzalo Martner, who was part of the Ricardo Lagos government and was president of the Socialist Party in 2005. According to Martner, there are two milestones that explain the current position of the PC: “Bachelet’s decision to include them in the government bloc and the end of the binominal electoral system in the same Administration”, which is applied for the first time in 2018. The emergence of leadership is also fundamental young people like that of the deputy Camilla Vallejo, one of the student leaders of 2011. In 2019, with the experience of having been a government, the communists joined the mobilizations, which generated a political climate favorable to Jadue. “It connects very well with the rebellion of 2019 and establishes itself as a figure,” says Martner.

The economist says, about the results of last weekend, that “it is not the Communist Party that was put at the center of the political scene, but a communist presidential candidate.” Martner points out that the presidential candidate has nothing to do with Maduro or the Cuban or Nicaraguan regime and that he is critical of those governments. At the beginning of April, in a meeting with small businessmen, Jadue confessed that one of the failures that he would not like to repeat if he came to La Moneda would be “the state capitalism of the Soviet Union”, which he described as a “brutal failure” .

The left-hand tectonic plates in Chile have not stopped moving. An alliance between center-left socialists with the communists and the Broad Front with a view to the presidential elections was alive on Wednesday for only two hours. This would have originated a historic agreement of the left without the center, something that did not happen half a century ago in Chile. The Socialists accused the deception. “The party of Salvador Allende is not humiliated,” said the party’s president, Álvaro Elizalde. It is a developing story with an uncertain ending. There is consensus that the options of the CP candidate, without the center-left, will not build a majority.

