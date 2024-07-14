Tlaxcala, Mexico.- Mario Delgado, national leader of Morena and the next Secretary of Education, said that so far Luisa María Alcalde is the only candidate in the internal race to fill his role in the party.

Delgado responded about the Morena process during the event held in Tlaxcala, where President López Obrador was present with Claudia Sheinbaum, virtual President-elect.

“Let’s see, we have to issue a call and we have to see who is most interested,” he responded in an interview about whether the Secretary of the Interior could be the sole candidate.

The Morena position will be decided in the second half of September, in accordance with the political party’s decision.

“We will come out very united,” she said, and ruled out that Alcalde needs the approval of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who praised her last week in his morning press conference.

“No (we need the President’s endorsement), we need the endorsement of the people’s militants,” Delgado said.

Just this weekend, Senator Citlalli Hernández, who also aspired to lead the party, announced that she will meet next week with the National Executive Committee of Morena to define the call for the election and expressed her support for Luisa María Alcalde.

“We will surely meet with the National Executive Committee this week, Mario (Delgado, national president of Morena) told us about it, and based on that, I think we will put together the call, the times, the method,” he said when visiting the transition house of the virtual President-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum.

Asked if she would run for the party presidency, the party’s secretary general said no.