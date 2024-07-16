The municipal president, Perez Cuellar Crosssaid he is looking to schedule a meeting with the virtual president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum to present the construction projects on this border in which the Federation can participate with resources next year.

“We are working on the projects that we are going to present to Sheinbaum. We are looking for a space with her, we have high expectations that we will do well, it is important to present the projects to her,” he said during his morning press conference yesterday.

The mayor announced that next year the most important project of the municipal administration will be the construction of the northwestern park following the guidelines of the “Utopias” projects applied in Mexico City with public spaces for the development of culture, recreation, a gymnasium, a day house for senior citizens, workshops and self-employment.

“The park is a reality and it is the most important project. Project Coordination is working on it, it is being adjusted. The intention is to have an economic vision of the city to trigger economic development, we will announce it later,” he explained.

Expansion continues in Las Torres

He pointed out that some of the works currently being carried out will have to be completed before September 9, while the projects that were proposed during his campaign will be carried out starting with the next administration, with its own resources.

He mentioned that the 8 de Diciembre Stadium, located on Lote Bravo Avenue, in the Senderos de San Isidro neighborhood, will be ready in the following months, although the exact completion dates will be analyzed next week.

He also said that work will be done on the campaign projects that consist of the expansion of Las Torres Avenue, through the construction of overpasses, in addition to the loophole in Riberas del Bravo and the construction of the northwestern park, among others.

The mayor said that these works will be carried out with municipal resources and if the State wants to match resources, the Municipality will be considering how to invest the surplus.

Did not request management from JMAS

In his morning press conference yesterday, the mayor added that, apart from the administration of the city’s public transport, the management of the Municipal Water and Sanitation Board has not been requested from the State Government.

“It is important to prioritize coordination. We have to wait for the new Congress to come in. Right now there are challenges that still do not allow us to see their integration, especially in the area of ​​transportation, not in water, but we would probably do it,” he said.