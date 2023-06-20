Alejandro Encinas did not enjoy being in charge of the Ministry of the Interior for a short time. Appointed only on June 16, President López Obrador announced yesterday his replacement by the Secretary of Labor, Luisa María Alcalde, 35 years old. The announcement was made almost at the end of the morning, as if it were an insignificant appointment, forgotten in the midst of relevant topics such as the weekly report of the consumer attorney.

The charge is not, however, inconsequential. Not only does the secretary of the interior have the responsibility of negotiating with the country’s political forces, which is extremely important on the eve of a presidential campaign, but in the event of an “absolute absence” of the president, and while Congress appoints an interim or substitute, he assumes ownership of the Executive Power up to 60 days.

AMLO did not want to rush the mayor’s inauguration: “I think that by midweek he will begin to agree with Alejandro Encinas.” He added: “He is young. It is very important to think about the generational changegive opportunity to young people.

Alejandro Encinas is certainly not young: he is 69 years old, but the position of secretary of the interior is one in which experience is assumed to be an asset. Encinas has had a long and solid political career in which he has been a federal representative three times and a senator twice; in addition to having held a large number of public positions, including substitute head of government of Mexico City. He is an economist from UNAM and has been a human rights activist for decades. His work in Segob as head of human rights policy has been important. It is not surprising that many analysts have thought that he could have remained in charge of the Covián Palace until the end of this government.

Encinas has shown his loyalty to the president many times, but on August 16, 2022, he declared when asked by a reporter: “I have always supported it publicly. Public security is a matter of civil authority.” It is likely that this affirmation in a militaristic government has cost him the post of secretary. Just last May, moreover, it was revealed that Encinas had been the object of espionage in this government with the Pegasus software. When asked by the New York Times if he had been spied on, he replied, “Probably, yes.”

The president, however, refused to accept that the Army could be responsible, despite the fact that the available information suggests that only the Sedena has such a program. “We don’t spy,” he declared. He recommended Encinas “not give it importance, because there was no intention of spying on anyone.”

Mayor will be more malleable. No one doubts the intelligence of this young lawyer, who has reached agreements with employers to raise minimum wages and was at the forefront of a reform to prohibit subcontracting; but it is difficult to think that she could publicly offer any statement contrary to the wishes of the president, as Encinas did with the militarization of the National Guard. The generational change is not relevant, but the fact that Luisa María, daughter of Bertha Luján, one of the most loyal Morena militants, has also shown to be unconditional to the president.

We will have to give the mayor the benefit of the doubt, but it would be surprising if he showed an independent position. She will undoubtedly be a good negotiator, but we must be aware that, in the event of a permanent absence of the president, she would temporarily become head of the executive.

transgenic

AMLO announced that it will prohibit tortilla shops from selling “transgenic” white corn [así dijo y añadió: “aunque les molesta mucho que diga transgénico”; en la transcripción oficial lo corrigieron a “transgénico”]. He further said that he will impose import tariffs. The worst that can happen is that the price of the tortilla goes up.