The mayor of the municipality of Acopiara, Brazil, located in the interior of Ceará, has generated an intense controversy by showing a pirated version of Disney’s ‘Inside Out 2’.

The event took place this Sunday, July 28 in a public square in the Trussú districteven though the film was still playing in theaters.

Antônio Almeida, the mayor of the MDB party, shared a video on his social networks inviting the community to the screening of the film. During the event, scenes of the square packed with children, especially, enjoying the film could be seen.

In another video, the watermark of a piracy platform from which the film was downloaded was evident. As of the time of publication of this report, g1 has attempted to contact the mayor but has not received a response.

Piracy is defined as a crime in the Brazilian Penal Code, specifically in Article 184, which deals with copyright infringement. The law establishes that the total or partial reproduction of an intellectual work without the express authorization of the author, interpreter, performer, or their representative, for direct or indirect profit, is a crime punishable by imprisonment from three months to one year or a fine.

The third paragraph of Article 184 adds that the public offering of any work without authorization, whether by cable, fiber optics, satellite, waves or any other system, with the aim of obtaining profits, constitutes a violation of intellectual property. In these cases, penalties may include imprisonment of two to four years and a fine.

Images of the packed square and videos bearing the pirate watermark have sparked a wave of criticism towards the mayor. Many social media users and public figures have pointed out the seriousness of the crime. and the negative implications of promoting piracy, especially from a public figure.

