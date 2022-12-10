Mazatlan.- The sport left great dividends for the municipality in terms of results. More than 400 medals were obtained in the Conade National Games cycle, so the government of Mazatlán will seek to strengthen all its areas.

After the delivery of the 2022 Municipal Sports Award, Mayor Édgar González Zataráin pointed out that in 2023 sports will be strengthened, the budget will be doubled and spaces will be improved.

We are going to give it a lot of resources, we are going to double the budget for sports. We will coordinate with various disciplines that we are going to promote, and above all, recover many spaces where a lot of talent comes out. We are going to put him in the Sahop sports unit. There we will make a large investment and a redesign of the place, since many events are coming that we are going to include in our sports program, such as a great one that has to do with a triathlon and other disciplines that we are going to be promoting”, expressed the mayor.

millionaire investment

Another important issue that González touched on was the investment of around 250 million to recover five sports areas that also include the theme of culture.

They are about 250 million that will be invested in five spaces, integrated into important areas. One of them is Flores Magón, which is going to recover and rebuild. Another is in Urías, which is the area of ​​the baseball stadium, which will also have a million-dollar investment there. Also in the Benito Juárez neighborhood, where public security was, we have another community center there. We are going to have several sports-cultural centers. Another one that we are processing that is going to be called Cerca del Mar, and another that is over there by the soccer stadium,” he announced.

CUM is still standing

González Zataráin also commented that they will seek to rescue forgotten places such as the Multiple Use Center (CUM) and the Germán Évers field, which have not been forgotten, and are still being planned to be used in a more productive way.

Right now we are about to recover some spaces, one of them is the CUM. We have an agreement with the State Government to make some investments, recover that space and make it more useful; it is well located, it has parking, it is still a valuable infrastructure despite the fact that it has been vandalized”.

“The idea is to recover that area, and two more that we have in mind there, including the Germán Evers field, which already lacks a cat’s hand and we will be able to include it in our plans,” he said.