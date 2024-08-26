Mayor Game | The Helsinki coalition has tentatively named its mayoral candidate

Mayor game|The district meeting of the coalition will officially decide on the mayoral candidate in September.

26.8. 19:29 | Updated 26.8. 19:42

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The Coalition’s Daniel Sazonov is going to compete for the position of mayor of Helsinki. The district board of the Helsinki coalition proposes Sazonov to the district assembly. Sazonov is the deputy mayor of Helsinki responsible for social, health and rescue services. The current mayor, Juhana Vartiainen, is not seeking another term.

Helsinki as expected, the coalition will compete for the position of mayor Daniel Sazonov.

The district board of the Helsinki coalition unanimously decided on Monday evening that it will propose Sazonov to the district assembly. The district meeting will make the actual decision on September 9.

“During this preparation, Sazonov has received extensive support from the city’s politicians as well as from a wide range of associations”, comments the chairman of the Helsinki coalition Tatu Rauhamäki freshly to HS by text message.

“He is a very competent professional who, as deputy mayor, knows the affairs of the city and its citizens very well.”

Sazonov himself announced in an interview with HS in mid-August that he was ready for the competition. He works as the deputy mayor responsible for social, health and rescue services in Helsinki.

Current mayor Juhana Vartiainen previously decided not to apply for an extension.

Sazonov has participated strongly in the political management of Helsinki during the past council term.

It has been known for a long time that Sazonov has played a significant role in managing the city’s affairs and supporting Vartiainen.