Mayor Game | “I’ve been beaten” – Juhana Vartiainen talks about her difficult period in the leadership of Helsinki

Mayor game|The mayor of Helsinki, Juhana Vartiai, has been criticized for two shortcomings in particular. In an interview with HS, he explains why it is difficult to lead Helsinki.

Expected the solution is a few days away. Last Wednesday Juhana Vartiainen (cook) announcedthat he does not seek to continue as Helsinki’s most powerful politician. So he does not want to run as his party’s mayoral candidate in next spring’s municipal elections.

The relief was obvious among the core group of Helsinki’s members. The crumbling of Vartia’s support had already become clear in May.

Vartiainen left HS in the spring in the report obviously at a loss when the 31-year-old deputy mayor Daniel Sazonov singahti became the favorite of the councilors of the coalition as the party’s next candidate for mayor.

Clarity on the coalition’s candidate can be expected at the beginning of September. There are possible names for now Sazonov and Jan Vapaavuori (cook).

In the air in his office at the Helsinki City Hall, Vartiainen does not seem to have given up or even particularly relaxed. You get a relaxed and friendly impression of him.

“Mayorship has been incredibly interesting. I don’t consider this to be an inappropriate misstep for me.”

So what are the reasons for the decision? Is the withdrawal due to the fact that the criticism has been harsh at times?

There seem to be several reasons. Vartiainen reveals that Helsinki has been difficult to manage.

Review has focused on two things in particular.

To the fact that urban policy with its everyday details has not always been able to sufficiently interest the economist flying at the top level.

And that Vartiainen’s ability to concentrate and know-how would not have been sufficient for the capital’s top political and operational leader.

Vartiainen gets angry about these questions. The expression darkens, and red rises to the cheeks. The mayor swallows and says he doesn’t feel like he’s given up.

“What has not been done? What is the flaw in the final result, what has failed? If there are any, they can be brought up and my skills can be discussed.”

Things are constantly piling up on Helsinki Mayor Juhana Vartiainen’s desk, and she doesn’t feel she can familiarize herself with all of them.

The mayor’s there are “a lot of things blowing over the desk all the time”.

In Vartiainen’s opinion, it is not possible to delve into every issue and, according to his own description, he is “a control freak who wants to read every memo himself”. According to him, it’s all about prioritization.

Then Vartiainen delves into the criticism he received, surprisingly honestly.

“I have such a humble quality that if things go badly and someone is angry, I think it must be my fault.”

He says he has focused on what he feels he is good at, i.e. improving the city’s economy, budget rules and good operations as Finland’s largest employer.

“The mayor’s influence must be strategic and maintain cooperation.”

This discussion will no longer open in depth a mess in salary payment problems. The guard says about it and in the spring out from the huge data breach that he has taken care of the problems as best he can.

“The mayor doesn’t go to check that the protections on the hard drives are in order. If you had the feeling that you had cheated yourself, you would have to wrestle with your conscience.”

In the process Vartiainen considers Helsinki difficult to manage due to both its size and political realities.

That’s what he wrote in his blog post announcing his retirement.

“I don’t want to complain about anything, this is a handsome decision-making role,” says Vartiainen.

In a big city, there are always interests pulling in different directions, and therefore maintaining political consensus is sometimes difficult.

“Sometimes elbows are used, although I don’t want to be that kind of politician.”

Political poker playing is not Vartiainen’s kind either. He says that you can see what he is thinking about him. Tactically, one should not say one’s position and seek a good enough result in terms of one’s own goals.

“I’m not very good at it.”

Mayor Juhana Vartiainen walks past Oscar Kleineh’s work depicting Helsinki in the city hall.

Then another character trait has come to the rescue. Vartiainen says that he is a political optimist and that he pushes the worst situations under the pile.

“I’ve often been depressed and knocked down in the evening, but maybe I’ve succeeded in dissipating those feelings like a boy scout in my opinion.”

The mayor’s “ministry” is the city government. There, the coalition has five members and, in Vartiainen’s words, the “red-greens”, i.e. the greens, the Sdp and the left-wing coalition have a total of eight. Rkp and Basic Finns each have one.

“The balance of power forces a negotiation where the views of all mayoral parties must be reconciled. I can’t dictate anything in the city council.”

The mayoral parties are the coalition, the Greens, Sdp and the left-wing coalition, and since they disagree on different issues in different configurations, Vartiainen has plenty to negotiate with.

Mayor has been criticized for being short-circuited. An example of that has been the argument of political groups about budgets.

It is precisely in money twists that Sazonov as a negotiator has garnered praise and thus taken power and respect from Vartiainen.

Still, the budget agreement comes out on top for Vartiainen as one of the good moments.

“It’s grueling and hard. But when an agreement was reached and we were talking about our joint budget presentation, I thought that this is great.”

It is fortunate that in the politics of Helsinki, large groups can finally praise each other from the left to the right.

The mayor of Helsinki, Juhana Vartiainen, has tough budget negotiations ahead of him in the fall. The current work is left until the beginning of the new council term next spring.

Helsinki a strong economy does not come by itself, says Vartiainen. In recent years, there have been hundreds of millions of euros left over from budgeting in the financial statements, which have then been used mainly for construction.

It is a consequence of Vartiainen’s insistence on limiting the growth of spending. According to Vartiainen, the negotiations in the fall will be “very tough”, because spring municipal elections are ahead and you have to try to please the future voters.

At the same time, the decision to transfer the financing of social and health services to the control of the state was, for Vartiainen, “quite a bit like going through Helsinki’s purse.”

“Like a lion, I will try to defend Helsinki and that Helsinki’s tax euros remain in Helsinki.”

Are you going to Guard to retire next spring? There would be a full possibility of that, because the age is now 66 years.

It doesn’t seem like it. Vartiainen says that he thinks that his political and social future is based on the political lines that pull Finland in two directions.

The future of the whole of Finland lies in Helsinki’s growth and immigrants from Vartia. Helsinki is a city that, according to Vartiainen, is capable of building the necessary kindergartens and “infrastructure”.

“Only in cities do employment grow and immigration problems are solved, our kindergartens have dozens of mother tongues, and that’s where city people are made.”

Therefore, “a national compromise must be found” between those who oppose immigration and those who use immigration to solve, for example, the labor shortage.

Otherwise, “the whole nation can put a note on the door.”

Mayor Juhana Vartiainen uses a bicycle to commute to work.