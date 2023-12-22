The municipality of Westerwolde, which includes Ter Apel, is taking the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) to court. According to Mayor Jaap Velema, COA has not been adhering to the agreement for a long time, which states that a maximum of 2,000 asylum seekers may stay in the Ter Apel registration center. There are currently 2,200, which creates unsanitary and unsafe situations.

