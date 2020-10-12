Constanze Arndt takes over in Zwickau, Sven Schulze soon rules Chemnitz. Party affiliation hardly played a role in the runoff elections.

LEIPZIG taz | Clearly there is a different way: In two Saxon cities last Sunday in the second ballot, a: e new: r Lord Mayor: in was elected. After the first ballot in Chemnitz as well as in Zwickau failed due to the required absolute majority, a simple majority was now enough in the second ball to win the election.

The results in Chemnitz were hardly surprising: Here, the former SPD mayor Ludwig, Sven Schulze, is once again followed by an SPD candidate who was already ahead in the first ballot and had long been considered a favorite. Although the Greens candidate Zschocke withdrew his candidacy after the first ballot to support the left-wing candidate Schaper, Schulze was able to win the election in the second ballot with just under 35 percent of the vote. CDU competitor Almut Patt came up with around 20 percent, followed by Schaper with around 15 percent of the vote.

In Zwickau, however, the tide turned between the first and second ballot. Surprisingly, Constanze Arndt from the voters’ association “Citizens for Zwickau” won the runoff against her CDU competitor Kathrin Köhler, who had won the first ballot. Arndt was able to claim a remarkable 71.94% of the votes, while Köhler, with almost 28 percent, even achieved less than in the first ballot. The CDU has to accept a clear defeat.

Both candidates – both Arndt and Schulze – probably won primarily because of their personal popularity ratings. Constance Arndt is the first female mayor of Zwickau without a party membership. Before that, the city was governed by the SPD for twelve years and had a clear representative in the fight against the law in Mayor Pia Findeiß. The new mayor Arndt, on the other hand, is centered, says that she “does not stand for left or right, but for a Zwickau city society”.

“Politically neutral”?

Her campaign topic: New freshness for the East Saxon city, the focus is on urban development and economic development. Its political base, the free voter: the internal association ‘Citizens for Zwickau’ has only existed since 2013. The association, which emerged from a citizens’ initiative against the construction of a prison, advertises to be “politically neutral”.

And the new Lord Mayor of Chemnitz, Sven Schulze, does not peddle his party membership. His campaign homepage is in turquoise, not a trace of red, not a trace of the Social Democrats’ capital letters in bold. Even when going to the ballot box, he demonstratively wore mouth and nose protection in the colors of his website – instead of those of his party.

The two election results clearly show that it was not about a party line, the mayoral elections were clear personal elections. In both cities, the CDU is actually the strongest force in the city council, followed by the AfD and the Left Party. Nevertheless, Sven Schulze in Chemnitz and Constance Arndt in Zwickau have won candidates, whose political base in the city council only forms the fourth largest parliamentary group.

Both Schulze and Arndt are now faced with the challenge of strengthening the image of the Saxon cities. Both cities have problems with right-wing extremism, and in both cities racist attacks by neo-Nazis occur again and again. Zwickau was one of the hometowns of the right-wing terrorist NSU, and the networks and right-wing extremist structures still exist today. Only last October, a memorial tree was sawed off in Zwickau, which was planted in memory of Enver Şimşek who was murdered by the NSU.

In Chemnitz, too, at least since the parades of AfD and neo-Nazis and the subsequent hunts in late summer 2018, there has been open discussion that the city has a problem with right-wing extremism. The former SPD mayor Barbara Ludwig spoke of “trenches” in the city. The city’s application for the title of European Capital of Culture 2025, which was promoted by Ludwig, suffered a setback for this reason that it was difficult to recapture.

Now it is up to Schulze to put the third largest city in Saxony in a different light. He does not have much time to make Chemnitz attractive again as a cultural capital: the international jury will make its decision at the end of 2020.