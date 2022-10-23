In Tübingen, a new head of the city will be elected in the mayor election on Sunday. Incumbent Boris Palmer is up against five other candidates.

Update from 6 p.m.: The election results from Tübingen will be announced shortly. A new mayor will be elected there. Incumbent Boris Palmer is running as an independent candidate. If he doesn’t win the first ballot, he doesn’t want to run for a second ballot.

The turnout at 3 p.m. was already 59.2 percent and thus higher than in the 2014 mayoral election, as the city announced.

Mayor election in Tübingen Boris Palmer is fighting for his re-election

First report from October 23: Tübingen – The citizens of Tübingen who are entitled to vote will elect the head of their city on Sunday (October 23). Official Boris Palmermayor of Tübingen since 2006 and confirmed in office by the voters in 2014, is fighting for his re-election this time – and thus also for his political future.

The office of mayor of Tübingen is elected for a period of eight years. It is a more than extraordinary election: Palmer is running as an independent candidate because he has fallen out with his party. The 50-year-old’s membership of the Greens are suspended until the end of 2023 because of disputes about taboo breaches and allegations of racism.

Election in Tübingen: Boris Palmer enters the race as an independent candidate

Palmer had already announced at the beginning of the year that he would no longer stand as a candidate for the Greens in the fall election.

Election in Tübingen: Six candidates want to become mayor

Around 69,000 people in Tübingen are entitled to vote. Six candidates are eligible for the mayor election. Palmer’s biggest competitors are Ulrike Baumgärtner (Green) and Sophie Geisel (SPDof the FDP supports). The mayor is the voting chairman of the municipal council and heads the city administration. He also represents the community to the outside world. If no one gets an absolute majority in the first ballot in the mayor election in Tübingen on Sunday, a second ballot is required. This is scheduled for November 13th. A relative majority is then sufficient.

Mayor election in Tübingen 2022 candidate Political party dr Ulrike Baumgartner (Alliance 90 / The Greens) Markus Vogt (THE PARTY) Sophie hostage (SPD) Boris Palmer (independently) Sandro Vidotto (independently) Frank Walz (independently)

Boris Palmer: For him, the election in Tübingen is about everything

Palmer has been mayor for 16 years. For him, the election in Tübingen is about everything: Should he be in the first ballot is not in first place, he will no longer compete in the second ballot, the nationally known politician announced a short time ago. “If I can’t win this election, the political figure Boris Palmer is dead,” he was quoted as saying Pforzheim newspaper. (hg/dpa)