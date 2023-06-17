When federal politicians get involved in a mayoral election campaign, it cannot be meaningless: CDU chairman Friedrich Merz made an appearance in the second largest city in Baden-Württemberg to support the Mannheim CDU candidate Christian Specht for the Mannheim mayoral election this Sunday. And the Greens’ candidate, Raymond Fojkar, was visited by the national leader of the Greens, Omid Nouripour.

The election is particularly important for the SPD: After half a century, the social democratic dominance in Mannheim could end and a Christian Democrat could become mayor of the industrial city, the last social democratic stronghold in the south-west. When the still incumbent Lord Mayor Peter Kurz decided in November last year after 16 years in office not to run for a third term, even the closest employees were surprised. Because Kurz’s record is good on many topics – the Federal Garden Show, which opened in April, could have provided beautiful pictures in the election campaign.

The Mannheim CDU, which had been at odds for years and was badly hit by the mask scandal of former member of the Bundestag Nikolas Löbel, quickly realized that they could have a chance if they persuaded Specht to run for office. Specht is the mayor for finance and order and the best-known face of the CDU in local politics. Former applicants from the CDU suffered from the fact that they were perceived as imports in Mannheim: This applied to Ingo Wellenreuther, who tried in 2007 and failed with 32 percent; but that also applied to Peter Rosenberger, who achieved respectable success in 2015 with 44 percent. Specht also managed, unlike previous CDU candidates, to be supported by the FDP and the “Mannheimer List”. He advertises with the sentence “Your Mannheim can do more”, he promises more daycare places, better schools and a more family-friendly city. “For me, it’s about favorable framework conditions for the economy, realistic tax rates and good transport links to the city,” said Specht in an interview.

Green Party candidate has slim chances of success

However, critics accuse the 56-year-old lawyer of having been jointly responsible for the state of the city as mayor for many years and not exactly having the power to make decisions. Nevertheless, there are points of attack for Specht: Mayor Kurz was interested in large-scale projects, brought the Federal Horticultural Show to Mannheim and pushed ahead with the conversion of the former American barracks, thought a lot about the cities of the future – more trivial things were left undone. Many Mannheimers therefore complain about the dirt in the city center, broken streets, a lack of daycare places and parked cycle paths.







After Kurz’s rejection, the SPD decided to make parliamentary group leader Thorsten Riehle a candidate. A conscious decision was made not to choose a head of department from the environment of the incumbent. He should have defended the weaknesses of current city politics. The 53-year-old Riehle, former journalist and manager of the “Capitol” cultural center, wants to stand for a change of style and describes himself as a gut person: “Less New York, more Mannheim. Someone you can touch, who people can talk to,” said Riehle in an interview.

When it comes to mayor elections, the Greens face the same problem that they have in many places: they lack politicians who meet the classic requirement profile of citizens in mayor elections, i.e. candidates who are pragmatic doers, who have administrative experience and ideally also still have charisma. Mannheim is no longer as red as it was twenty years ago. With 13 members, the Greens form the strongest faction in the municipal council. But the attempt to persuade the former Mannheim police chief and current president of the State Criminal Police Office, Andreas Stenger, to run for office was ultimately unsuccessful. The choice fell on 59-year-old Raymond Fojkar, a thoughtful psychotherapist with little chance of success.

There is no shortage of controversial issues in Mannheim: the closure of two inner-city shopping streets upsets many citizens. The refurbishment of the city library and the multi-hall has not yet been secured, and the merger of the loss-making hospital with the Heidelberg University Hospital has not yet been completed. Eight years ago, voter turnout was embarrassingly low, especially in districts with a large number of immigrants, such as 14.6 percent in Neckarstadt-West and 18 percent in Jungbusch. A second ballot in July is considered fairly certain this time.