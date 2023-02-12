BIn the Mainz mayoral election, initial results indicated a runoff between non-party Nino Haase and the Green Party candidate, Christian Viering. After counting 102 of the 118 voting districts, 39.7 percent of the votes went to Haase and 22.1 percent to Viering.

The non-party candidate described his result as a “great stage success”. “It looks like we’re going to end up at 40 percent, which is unbelievable,” said the thirty-nine-year-old on Sunday evening. His followers celebrated him in the basement of a brewery restaurant with loud “Nino” chants.

“What we have shown is that politicians must open up to more citizen participation and more transparency,” said Haase. “If we work together, we’ll get a policy to the people who want it.” The entrepreneur called on his supporters to give their all until the runoff on March 5: “Now we’re going to attack!”

The counting of postal votes only began after the polling stations had closed. A record 28.8 percent of the approximately 162,000 eligible voters applied for this option. In 2019, 45.8 percent of those entitled to vote took part in the first round of the Mayor’s decision in Mainz. The provisional official result is expected by 8 p.m.







The mayoral campaign in Mainz was not a marathon, but rather a sprint. Because after the surprising departure of the previous head of the town hall, Michael Ebling (SPD), who has been the new interior minister of the Rhineland-Palatinate state government since October, it took until New Year’s Day because of the Advent season, Christmas and New Year’s Eve before the seven potential successors even went to the could start.

There was no favorite in this race until the very end. And so it will only be clear in the evening, probably shortly before 8 p.m., whether one of the five men who have taken up office or one of the two women who are also interested in Ebling’s successor has managed to achieve a start-finish victory, so to speak: That would mean winning more than half of the votes cast in the first round. It is more likely that the two first-place winners will have to go to the run-off, which is planned for March 5, because the “great days” are just around the corner in the carnival stronghold of Mainz.