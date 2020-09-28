Dortmund has a new mayor: with Thomas Westphal, the SPD remains at the head of the city. However, the runoff ended tightly.

Dortmund – With the Runoff on Sunday (September 27th) there is also the new one Lord Mayor from Dortmund firmly: Thomas Westphal (SPD) replaces Ullrich Sierau (SPD) after eleven years in office, reports RUHR24.de*.

Has to thank Westphal his victory mainly two boroughs of Dortmund*: Eving and the north town. Over 60 percent of the voters there elected the SPD man to be mayor.

Apparently only fewer voters than desired had responded to the call of the Greens in Dortmund and voted for the CDU candidate Andreas Hollstein on election Sunday. Hollstein only got the majority of votes in three southern districts: Aplerbeck, Hörde and Hombruch. *RUHR24.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.