Puebla, Mexico.- Enrique Rodríguez Cayetano, Mayor-elect of the Municipality of Xochiltepec, in Puebla, was shot dead on Wednesday afternoon, according to local reports.

Rodríguez Cayetano, who is scheduled to take office on October 15, was attacked while driving his gray van at a dam near the semi-rural area known as “El Aguaje.”

It was reported that at least four subjects with firearms attacked him, and one of the shots hit him in the head. His wife, identified as Lucía N, was the relative who identified his body in a municipality located 87 kilometers away from the capital of Puebla, in the Mixteca region.

Just last June 2, Rodríguez Cayetano, who admitted to having no political experience, won the municipal election under the banner of the Fuerza por México party.

In this state, Ramón Camarillo Mirón, former Morena candidate for Mayor of Quecholac, was murdered on September 2. The body of the PRI senator’s uncle, Néstor Camarillo, was found with bullet wounds and signs of torture in a gap near the state’s border with Veracruz.